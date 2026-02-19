The Minnesota Twins season is nearly underway, and if offseason grades are any indication, we could be in for a long one.

The Twins are already dealing with challenging injury issues as of this week, and notable baseball writers weren't impressed by the team's offseason, either.

Of all of the 30 Major League Baseball franchises, the Twins received the worst grade of all, scoring an F in the offseason grade write-up at ESPN.com.

Here's the nuts and bolts of the argument from ESPN:

Minnesota Twins: F

Key additions: 1B Josh Bell, C Victor Caratini

Key departures: President of baseball operations Derek Falvey

Words you never want to hear: Tom Pohlad intends to be active in the day-to-day operations of the Twins. Pohlad took over as point man in December from his brother, after the Pohlad family decided to keep its majority interest in the franchise (bringing in new limited partners instead of selling). That eventually led to the mutual departure at the end of January of Falvey, the team's president of baseball and business operations (i.e. the head baseball guy since 2017). The Twins have talent here, but we're grading the offseason, not their chances of winning. Their payroll is down more than $50 million from 2024.

--

The top teams in the article are the Mariners, Tigers, Angels, and Red Sox.

The Twins are gearing up for their Spring Training Opener against the University of Minnesota on Friday, with official MLB Spring Training competition beginning on Saturday against the Red Sox.

For a look at the full schedule, visit the official site here.

Source: ESPN.com

