It won't be long until we warm back up in our area, the birds start chirping, and baseball season is on the way.

We took a major step on Wednesday in the countdown to the season, as Major League Baseball released a ton of schedule details for all teams.

The Minnesota Twins will officially open Spring Training in Florida on Friday, February 20th with an exhibition against the University of Minnesota Gopher baseball program.

Get our free mobile app

Following that opener, the team throws out the official first pitch on Spring Training games when they host Boston on Saturday the 21st of February.

Here are some more important details for the Twins this season:

The San Francisco Giants will host the New York Yankees on Opening Night on Wednesday, March 25, at 8:05 p.m. (ET)/5:05 p.m. (PT), exclusively on Netflix. Traditional Opening Day on Thursday, March 26 will feature 11 contests...

Those contests include the Twins opener at Baltimore on March 26th.

Fans are anxious to hear more details about the Field of Dreams game from Dyersville, Iowa this season. Here's the nuts and bolts from the MLB.com release:

In August, MLB will stage two of its signature games of the 2026 regular season, featuring a return to Dyersville, Iowa for the third edition of “MLB at Field of Dreams,” and the continuation of an annual tradition in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the “MLB Little League Classic presented by New York Life.” The Field of Dreams contest, which follows the 2021 and 2022 renditions of the event, will feature the Minnesota Twins and the Phillies on Thursday, August 13, at 7:30 p.m. (ET)/6:30 p.m. (CT) on Netflix.

Listen to Twins baseball all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO, and stay up to date with the team by listening to Overtime with Bert Remien weekdays from 11am - 1pm.

Source: MLB.com

A Look Back at the Minnesota Vikings Last Playoff Win Gallery Credit: Bert Remien