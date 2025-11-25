We're just a few weeks into the flurry of activity in the early portion of the MLB offseason, and another marquee pitcher is on the move.

Sonny Gray spent two years with the Minnesota Twins before departing in free agency following the 2023 season.

Gray, 36, was traded from St. Louis to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Per ESPN.com:

The Boston Red Sox have acquired veteran right-hander Sonny Gray in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, it was announced Tuesday.

In return, St. Louis receives left-handed prospect Brandon Clarke and right-hander Richard Fitts. Boston also will receive $20 million to help cover Gray's salary, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Gray, 36, waived his no-trade clause to leave the Cardinals. The three-time All-Star went 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA last season while not missing a start for St. Louis. He will receive $35 million in 2026, and there is a $30M mutual option -- with a $5 million buyout -- for 2027.

By pairing Gray with ace Garrett Crochet in the starting rotation, the Red Sox now have two of the five pitchers to record at least 200 strikeouts in each of the last two seasons, per ESPN Research. Gray struck out 201 batters last season after striking out 203 in 2024.

Gray has pitched in the big leagues for 13 years, making the All-Star team as recently as 2023. he has a career 125-102 record with a 3.58 ERA in 330 starts.

The 6-foot-4 Clarke, 22, features a fastball that can touch 100 mph and is coupled with a nasty slider. He threw 38 innings in Class A this season, striking out 60 but walking 27 for a 4.03 ERA.

Fitts, who turns 26 next month, was 2-4 with a 5.00 ERA in 10 starts for the Red Sox in his rookie season. He struck out 40 while giving up 11 home runs in 45 innings.

Source: ESPN.com