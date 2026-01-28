The Minnesota Twins shipped off a pair of notable players to the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

Eddy Julien, who had been with Minnesota since 2019 and in the Bigs since 2023, will join the Rockies along with Pitcher Pierson Ohl in exchange for a young minor league pitcher.

Per ESPN.com:

The Rockies separately acquired infielder Edouard Julien and reliever Pierson Ohl in a trade with Minnesota, sending minor league pitcher Jace Kaminska to the Twins. Julien finished seventh in American League Rookie of the Year award voting in 2023 after posting an .839 OPS with 16 home runs in 109 games for the Twins while taking over as the regular second baseman for the AL Central champions. The native of Quebec wasn't able to maintain his offensive production after that and went up and down from the Twins to Triple-A over the last two seasons. Julien hit .220 in 64 games last year.

Here's more from MLB.com:

Kaminska, a 10th-round Draft pick out of Nebraska in 2023, put up solid numbers for the Rockies’ Single-A Fresno affiliate in 2024. He was 5-5 with a 2.78 ERA, 104 strikeouts and 12 walks in 87 1/3 innings, allowing just six homers in the famously hitter-friendly California League. He missed the 2025 season recovering from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last March. However, the deal is likely as much about clearing 40-man roster space as it is about the return. The Twins have expressed a desire to bolster their bullpen, which currently is very inexperienced from the right side. Wednesday’s move gets them down to 39 players on the 40-man.

The Minnesota Twins open up the Spring Training schedule on Friday, February 20th when they take on the University of Minnesota in an exhibition. The following day, the Twins face off with the Red Sox.

The regular season opener is Thursday, March 26th at the Baltimore Orioles. Listen to Twins baseball all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Sources: ESPN.com and MLB.com