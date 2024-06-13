Twins Clobber Rockies With Season-High 24 Hits

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Willi Castro and Royce Lewis homered and Carlos Correa had a career-best five hits for the Minnesota Twins, who met Colorado starter Austin Gomber with a five-run first inning and finished with a season-high 24 hits in a 17-9 victory over the Rockies on Wednesday.

Lewis, one of five Twins with three or more hits, went 3 for 5 and scored three times. Carlos Santana started the onslaught with a three-run double in the first and hit an RBI single in a seven-run eighth.

The Twins collected their most hits since setting the single-game club record with 28 on June 13, 2017.

Pablo López (6-6) picked up just his second win in six turns, permitting two runs in five innings — including Ryan McMahon hitting a solo homer for the second game in a row.

Lewis hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning for his fifth home run in nine games since returning from a severely strained quadriceps to give Twins a 10-3 lead, but then the rain came and their bullpen was ravaged by the Rockies.

RHP Joe Ryan (4-5, 3.30 ERA) pitches on Thursday night to open a four-game series against Oakland. RHP Luis Medina (0-1, 5.23 ERA) starts for the Athletics.

Thursday's first pitch is 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

