The MLB Trade Deadline is still more than a month away, and Twins fans are hoping for a much less active day than last year.

Last season, the team infamously parted ways with ten major leaguers ahead of the deadline, and it would be virtually impossible for the team to repeat that this time around.

The Twins could still be sellers, and a recent ESPN.com article notes that the team has plenty of players that could be moved.

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The article features the obvious names of Buxton and Ryan, but in total there are eight Twins inside of the Top 100.

Here's a look at those candidates and where they rank, per ESPN.com:

2) CF Byron Buxton

Chance of being traded: 30%

Rest-of-season impact: Game-changing

Years of control: Two more years after 2026, at a little over $15 million per year Best fits: Phillies, Padres, Diamondbacks, Braves, Rays, Cardinals, Yankees, Rangers.

4) RHP Joe Ryan

Chance of being traded: 55%

Rest-of-season impact: High

Years of control: One more year after 2026 Best fits: Cubs, Padres, A's, Diamondbacks, Braves, White Sox, Nationals, Blue Jays, Cardinals.

21) C Ryan Jeffers

46) LF Trevor Larnach

55) LHP Taylor Rogers

70) 1B Josh Bell

77) C Victor Caratini

94) LHP Anthony Banda

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While it's unlikely that more than a few of those names get moved, it is intriguing that the Twins have so many players that could fetch a good return around the deadline yet again.

Last year the team parted ways with Jhoan Duran, Carlos Correa, Chris Paddack, Louie Varland and others at the deadline. In all, the Twins traded 10 players.

This year's MLB Trade Deadline is set for August 3rd.

Source: Ranking top 2026 MLB trade deadline candidates: Skubal, more - ESPN

The Last Ten Minnesota Twins Seasons Gallery Credit: Bert Remien