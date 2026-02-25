The Minnesota Twins and every MLB squad are in the midst of Spring Training.

Now is as good a time as ever to speculate and preview the season ahead, which begins officially for the Twins on the road in Baltimore on Thursday, March 26th.

ESPN.com took on the task of ranking the best lineups in baseball ahead of the season, and the Twins predictably finished near the middle of the league.

The Twins finished with the 18th ranked lineup in the article:

Grades: Hit: C- | Patience: C+ | Power: B | Baserunning: C | Durability: C- | Depth: C- | vsR: C | vsL: B | Stars: 1 | Holes: 3

Base lineup:

1. Byron Buxton

2. Luke Keaschall

3. Josh Bell

4. Royce Lewis

5. Ryan Jeffers

6. Matt Wallner

7. Victor Caratini

8. Trevor Larnach

9. Brooks Lee

An atypical season of health might not lift the Twins' offense into the elite, but it would at least give us a better sense of who they are.

Alas, with the bad early pitching news (Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan), Minnesota's hopes for contention might hinge on these hitters staying on the field and building on that foundation of above-average power.

The best lineups according to the article belong to the Blue Jays, Mariners, Mets, Braves, and the Dodgers.

The Minnesota Twins open the 2026 season in Baltimore on Thursday, March 26th, and will open the Target Field slate on Friday, April 3rd against the Rays for a three-game series.

Listen and follow along with Minnesota Twins baseball all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: ESPN.com

