Sioux Falls Hosts Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan January 21st

The Minnesota Twins are on the road this Winter, and they'll bring the Winter Caravan to Sioux Falls on Tuesday, January 21st!

Augustana University's Elmen Center will be the venue for this year's Winter Caravan once again, presented by ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

The event will begin at 6:00 at the Elmen Center here in Sioux Falls, and free tickets are still available for pickup at Results Townsquare Media.

This year's player guests on the caravan are pitcher Louie Varland and shortstop Brooks Lee, and they're joined by Kris Atteberry, Glen Perkins and T.C. Bear:

Don't miss out on this great opportunity to interact with South Dakota's favorite Major League Baseball team and its stars!

Here's more information from MLB.com:

The 63rd edition of the Twins Winter Caravan is scheduled for January 21-22, 2025, and features Twins players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters traveling to communities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. The 2025 Twins Winter Caravan features two groups – both featuring two current Twins players, an alumnus and a club broadcaster – traveling to different locales throughout the Upper Midwest. Each day of their respective tours will include a community enrichment activity, along with traditional “Hot Stove” programming (including a question-and-answer, autograph and meet-and-greet sessions) in partnership with the Treasure Island Baseball Network.

Pick up tickets now for the family friendly event at Results Townsquare Media, located at 5100 S Tennis Lane here in Sioux Falls. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8am - 5pm.

ESPN Sioux Falls is your home for Twins Baseball! Listen to the Minnesota Twins all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: MLB.com

