Minnesota Twins Top Phillies, Now 4 Games Behind Guardians

Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Minnesota starter Bailey Ober rebounded from Bryce Harper's two-run homer in the first to settle in for seven innings, and the Twins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Monday night.


Ober (9-5) threw only 83 pitches and retired 17 of his last 18 batters, getting a double-play grounder to erase the lone baserunner in that stretch. The 6-foot-9 right-hander gave up four hits and one walk and improved to 4-1 with a 2.23 ERA in his last six starts. 

 

“He looked great,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “You could almost make an argument to just leave him in the game and let him keep throwing.”

Cole Sands finished with two scoreless innings for the Twins, who held the Phillies to one hit in their last 27 at-bats.

 

Willi Castro had an RBI single in the third and Manny Margot hit the go-ahead two-run single in the fifth against Phillies starter Ranger Suárez (10-5), who lost his fourth straight decision and failed to finish the sixth inning for the third time in his last four starts. Despite Suárez's recent slide, the Twins were particularly proud of their production against the seventh-year left-hander.


Carlos Santana added an RBI double in the seventh and Max Kepler hit an RBI single to spark a three-run eighth for the Twins (55-44), who stopped a three-game losing streak and moved within four games of first-place Cleveland in the AL Central.

 

Coverage of game-2 begins at 6:00 PM Tuesday on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO as Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (10-4, 2.70 ERA) pitches against RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.51) in the middle game of the series.

