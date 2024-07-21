Brewers Outlast Twins, 5-Run 12th Inning
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Joey Ortiz hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 12th inning after hustling home for the go-ahead run in the 11th, one of many players to give the Milwaukee Brewers a spark out of the All-Star break and help them beat the Minnesota Twins 8-4 on Saturday night.
Jackson Chourio had two RBI on three singles and Brice Turang padded the lead in the five-run 12th with a two-run single for the Brewers, who finally finished the job long after starter Freddy Peralta's six shutout innings.
Carlos Santana crushed a two-out, two-strike slider from Jakob Junis (2-0) for the tying two-run homer for the Twins in the 11th — off his most recent former team — after the Brewers scored twice in that inning.
Steven Okert (3-1) stumbled through the 12th inning to take the loss.
The Brewers (56-42) have held first place in the NL Central for 103 consecutive days, despite losing seven of their last 10 games going into the break. They have a five-game lead on St. Louis.
RHP Aaron Civale (2-7, 4.94 ERA) takes the mound for the Brewwers on Sunday afternoon. The Twins will sendout RHP Joe Ryan (6-6, 3.53 ERA) who is 3-0 in his last four home starts.
The first pitch is 12:05 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM1000 KSOO.
