Brewers Outlast Twins, 5-Run 12th Inning

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Joey Ortiz hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 12th inning after hustling home for the go-ahead run in the 11th, one of many players to give the Milwaukee Brewers a spark out of the All-Star break and help them beat the Minnesota Twins 8-4 on Saturday night.

“This was a relentless victory, if there ever was one,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

Jackson Chourio had two RBI on three singles and Brice Turang padded the lead in the five-run 12th with a two-run single for the Brewers, who finally finished the job long after starter Freddy Peralta's six shutout innings.

Get our free mobile app

Carlos Santana crushed a two-out, two-strike slider from Jakob Junis (2-0) for the tying two-run homer for the Twins in the 11th — off his most recent former team — after the Brewers scored twice in that inning.

Steven Okert (3-1) stumbled through the 12th inning to take the loss.

The Brewers (56-42) have held first place in the NL Central for 103 consecutive days, despite losing seven of their last 10 games going into the break. They have a five-game lead on St. Louis.

With classic midsummer weather and more standing room space than when the ballpark opened in 2010, the announced crowd of 41,679 fans was the largest for a regular-season game in Target Field history. The Twins (54-43) stayed five games behind Cleveland in the AL Central. They hold the second of three wild card spots.

RHP Aaron Civale (2-7, 4.94 ERA) takes the mound for the Brewwers on Sunday afternoon. The Twins will sendout RHP Joe Ryan (6-6, 3.53 ERA) who is 3-0 in his last four home starts.

The first pitch is 12:05 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM1000 KSOO.