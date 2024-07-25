Minnesota Twins, Kepler Walk-off Phillies

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Max Kepler's infield single drove in the winning run with one out in the ninth inning, giving the Minnesota Twins a series-clinching 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Trevor Larnach was hit by a pitch by Philadelphia left-hander Gregory Soto (2-4) to open the bottom of the ninth. Larnach advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Austin Martin. Kepler hit a two-hopper up the middle against a drawn-in infield that was backhanded by diving second baseman Bryson Stott, who had no chance to get Larnach at home or Kepler at first.

It was Kepler's 11th career walk-off plate appearance, tying Harmon Killebrew and Kirby Puckett for most in Twins' history. He also recorded his 500th career RBI in the game, making him the 12th Twins player to reach the mark.

The Twins claimed their fifth walk-off victory of the season. The National League-leading Phillies (64-38) lost their third straight series.

Trea Turner continued his torrid month for the Phillies, hitting his 10th homer in July and his 13th of the season. Turner is hitting .361 for July with 22 RBI.

After left-handed reliever Steven Okert started the game and worked a third of an inning for Minnesota, rookie David Festa entered and allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings. Festa, the team’s top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran (6-5) worked a perfect ninth against Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper to earn the win.

The Twins have a day off Thursday and return to action Friday for a weekend series against the Detroit Tigers. The first pitch is 5:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.