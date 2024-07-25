Minnesota Twins, Kepler Walk-off Phillies
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Max Kepler's infield single drove in the winning run with one out in the ninth inning, giving the Minnesota Twins a series-clinching 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.
Trevor Larnach was hit by a pitch by Philadelphia left-hander Gregory Soto (2-4) to open the bottom of the ninth. Larnach advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Austin Martin. Kepler hit a two-hopper up the middle against a drawn-in infield that was backhanded by diving second baseman Bryson Stott, who had no chance to get Larnach at home or Kepler at first.
The Twins claimed their fifth walk-off victory of the season. The National League-leading Phillies (64-38) lost their third straight series.
After left-handed reliever Steven Okert started the game and worked a third of an inning for Minnesota, rookie David Festa entered and allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings. Festa, the team’s top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline, was recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day.
Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran (6-5) worked a perfect ninth against Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper to earn the win.
The Twins have a day off Thursday and return to action Friday for a weekend series against the Detroit Tigers. The first pitch is 5:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.
Minnesota Twins MLB Hall of Fame Members
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts/Dave Overland