San Francisco Giants Walk-Off Minnesota Twins

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Mike Yastrzemski tripled and scored in the bottom of the ninth when the relay throw skipped past Minnesota third baseman Diego Castillo, giving the San Francisco Giants a 3-2 win over the Twins on Sunday.

After San Francisco closer Camilo Doval blew a save in the top of the ninth, Yastrzemski laced a 2-1 splitter from Jhoan Duran (5-4) into the gap in right-center. Twins center fielder Manuel Margot fell while chasing the ball, allowing Yastrzemski to take third.

Minnesota second baseman Brooks Lee got the relay throw and fired the ball to third, but Castillo failed to make the play as the Oracle Park crowd roared.

“It can happen kind of bam, bam real quick in this game and that’s exactly what we saw today,” Baldelli said. “A fairly well-struck ball to right-center field and then we don’t play the simple cut the way we need to and we didn’t have anyone backing up, which was also not right.”

Get our free mobile app

Ryan Walker (6-3) retired two batters to win.

San Francisco’s walkoff victory came on a day when reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell had his best showing of the season.

Snell retired the first 18 batters he faced in order before Margot laced a 2-2 fastball into left field to break up the bid for perfection. He finished with eight strikeouts and didn’t walk anyone for the first time this year.

Minnesota starter Chris Paddack remained winless since June 10 despite a strong outing. Paddack had six strikeouts in five innings and allowed both Giants runs, one unearned, in his second start since coming off the injured list earlier this month.

The Twins begin the second half of the season Saturday at home against the Milwaukee Brewers.