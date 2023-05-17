Minnesota Twins Snap 11-Game Losing Streak Against LA Dodgers
Bailey Ober allowed one run in six innings, Kyle Farmer homered and drove in three runs, and the Minnesota Twins beat Los Angeles 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Farmer extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI single in the first inning. The third baseman then extended the lead to four runs in the ninth with a two-run shot to left-center.
Willi Castro had two hits, including an RBI single in the fourth, and had two stolen bases for the AL Central-leading Twins, who have won five of their last seven games.
The Twins came into the game last in the majors in stolen bases with 11 but had four against the Dodgers and catcher Austin Barnes. Buxton also had a pair of steals.
Minnesota will wrap up the first leg of the West Coast series with the Dodgers Wednesday in an early start. The first pitch on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO is 2:10 PM.