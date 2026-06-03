The Minnesota Vikings have their new general manager.

The team officially introduced Nolan Teasley as its new GM on Wednesday, and also provided a lot of details about the new structure of the front office.

Many had questioned what Teasley's official title would be, as well as reporting structure.

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We got a lot of those questions answered at Wednesday's introductory press conference.

Per ProFootballTalk:

“He has final say on the roster, of the 53[-man roster], but in the end, he’s going to lean heavily — and he’ll say it himself — on our head coach [Kevin O’Connell], obviously, and people like [executive V.P. of football operations] Rob Brzezinski in the building that have deep experience and skillsets that are complementary."

Wilf added that Teasley and O’Connell will both report directly to ownership, with Brzezinski reporting to Teasley.

“Nolan, the General Manager, reports to ownership as well as the head coach,” Wilf said. “Rob [Brzezinski] is part of the football operations and football organization that’s under Nolan. So again, in the end, that’s the structure. That’s the way it is. If it comes to structure, we’ve got a problem.”

It's also worth noting that it appears that Brzezinkski, although passed over for the promotion, will be remaining with the organization.

Per Vikings.com:

Brzezinski will be heading into his 28th season with the Vikings after receiving credit from O'Connell for his leadership and consensus building during the offseason.

"This organization means so much to me and my family, and I take tremendous pride in being a part of the Minnesota Vikings," Brzezinski said. "I have a great deal of respect for Nolan and look forward to partnering with him, Kevin and our entire football operation to build the best team possible. I will continue to do everything I can to help this organization achieve its ultimate goal of bringing a championship to Minnesota."

Here's the introductory comments from Teasley:

The Minnesota Vikings now turn their attention to OTAs. The team opens the preseason on Saturday, August 15th when they travel to take on the New York Giants.

Sources: Minnesota Vikings and NBC Sports

The Last Ten Quarterbacks Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings Gallery Credit: Bert Remien