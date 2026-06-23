The Minnesota Vikings have a very unique heritage-based mascot and following.

This area of the country is a hotbed for Norwegian heritage, and fans feel very much connected to the Vikings brand.

The team recently adopted the SKOL chant back in 2016, and it has since become one of the more iconic chants in the NFL.

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Fans may not realize that the chant's adoption was that recent, or its origin. In recent years, the chant was popularized by Iceland's Viking Thunder Clap, which was put on display famously back in 2016.

Now, the Norway Men's soccer team has introduced a new, viral chant that could be up the Minnesota Vikings' alley in the future.

Here's a look:

The chant has also made it recently to Time Square, and many other places in celebration of the World Cup:

Should the Vikings adopt the row chant, as well? It could be another great addition to the Vikings gameday and fan experience.

If the team does adopt it or something similar, some may say it was 'stolen' or 'unoriginal.' But as they say, "imitation is the sincerest form of flattery." Plus, what other NFL team would have a serious claim to use it?

The franchise has already borrowed the Skol chant. Why not bring on the row as well?

I'm all in on the Vikings adopting the row chant in the years ahead, assuming the P.J. Fleck 'Row the Boat' Minnesota Gophers don't get it done first.

Sources: Skol, Vikings - Wikipedia and Norway row chant YouTube

The Last Ten Quarterbacks Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings Gallery Credit: Bert Remien