"I'm either praying or playing." Age is just a number for Bob Devereaux.

The recently turned 100-year-old Minnesotan is still hitting the links and using his time on the course to inspire countless others.

Devereaux, who resides in Edina, Minnesota, was the feature of a recent story on the local news and has since gone viral.

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His story is one of faith, determination, and gratitude.

Father time can catch up with all of us, and golf can frustrate even the most patient of players. It's clear that Bob Devereaux has taken the little lessons from the game along the way and has continued to step into the tee box.

Here's the can't miss video from Fox 9, also found on Twitter:

He shot an 89 just a few weeks ago! What an inspiration he is and continues to be for all of us!

For the full featured story, visit the link here.

Sources: FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul and Dudes Posting Their W’s on X

The Last Ten Winners of The Masters at Augusta National Gallery Credit: Bert Remien