The Minnesota Timberwolves took care of a lot of business on a busy Monday in the NBA.

The team entered the offseason facing major questions around the futures of both Julius Randle and Ayo Dosunmu and addressed both of them ahead of this week's NBA Draft.

The team opted to trade Julius Randle to Brooklyn, clearing a major contract off of their books, while announcing a new deal for Ayo Dosunmu to stay in the fold.

Per ESPN.com:

The Brooklyn Nets are acquiring three-time All-Star forward Julius Randle from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a three-team deal that also will send center Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday night.

Randle and the Wolves' No. 28 pick in Tuesday's NBA draft will go to Brooklyn, which will send its No. 33 pick to Minnesota, sources told ESPN.

The Bulls are trading forward Mo Gueye to the Timberwolves in their part of the deal, sources told ESPN's Jamal Collier.

The deal involves two of the teams -- Brooklyn and Chicago -- that had the most salary cap space heading into free agency. Randle's $33.3 million salary for next season is now slated for the Nets' books; Claxton's $23.3 million goes on the Bulls' ledger.

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Free agent guard Ayo Dosunmu intends to sign a five-year, $112 million contract to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a player option in the fifth season, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday night.

The Timberwolves, who shipped three-time All-Star forward Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the night, made it a priority to sign Dosunmu long term after his tremendous postseason.

In that deal, Minnesota sent four second-round picks and former lottery pick Rob Dillingham to acquire Dosunmu.

In his first three months with his new team, Dosunmu emerged as a crucial rotation player for a conference contender, averaging 15.6 points in 29.2 minutes during a 10-game playoff run. On the night Timberwolves starting guard Donte DiVincenzo suffered a torn right Achilles, Dosunmu scored 43 points off the bench in an upset win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their first-round series.

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The Minnesota Timberwolves now have a little more flexibility moving forward into the offseason. Take a look at the team's current financial situation here.

Sources: 2026-27 Minnesota Timberwolves Cap Table and ESPN

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