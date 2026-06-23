The Augustana Vikings have been dealt a few coaching changes over the Summer, tasked with finding new leaders for both the softball and volleyball programs.

The athletic department took its first step in that regard on Tuesday morning, announcing its next softball coach.

Colleen Powers will reportedly be taking over the program, succeeding Gretta Melsted, who was hired to lead the Minnesota Gopher program at the conclusion of last season.

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Per GoAugie.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Augustana Vice President for Athletics Josh Morton announced on Monday afternoon that former Super Region Champion Colleen Powers will be the next head coach of the Viking softball program.

"I'm deeply grateful for the people and experiences that have shaped my journey and am incredibly honored to be named the head softball coach at Augustana," said Powers. "My goal is to build on the strong foundation already in place, honor those who came before us, and help this program continue to win championships for years to come."

Powers arrives in Sioux Falls following 13 seasons at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota. There, she turned the Wildcats into a mainstay near the top of their league, leading a dramatic turnaround to become both a contender in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) and the nation.

"We're excited to welcome Coach Powers to Augustana, she is the right leader to continue and build on the great tradition of Viking softball," said Morton. "Our softball student-athletes were clear in what they wanted to see in a new head coach and Colleen checks every box. In a pool of great candidates, she stood out with her championship mindset and focus on the total student-athlete."

Powers led St. Kate's to back-to-back appearances in both the MIAC Playoff Tournament and NCAA Tournaments in 2016 and 2017, marking the most successful seasons in program history. She was named MIAC Coach of the Year both seasons and earned NFCA Midwest Regional Coaching Staff of the Year honors in 2017 after leading the Wildcats to their first ever appearance at the Division III Championships. In the 2017 season, Powers led the Wildcats to a 38-14 mark and knocked off St. Thomas in the super regional on St. Kate's Field.

Over the course of her time with the Wildcats, Powers held a 287-206 record, including a 24-18 record in 2026. St. Catherine reached the MIAC semifinals before falling to the eventual MIAC champions. In all, Powers has mentored the only three All-Americans in program history and 55 All-MIAC honorees. The Wildcats ranked as high as No. 7 in the NFCA rankings in her tenure.

Powers joined the Wildcat staff after two successful seasons as Head Softball Coach at Lakeville South High School where she led the 2013 squad to a second-place finish in the 3AA Section Tournament.

Prior to coaching Lakeville South, Powers was a graduate assistant at Central Michigan University from 2009-2011 where she had multiple coaching responsibilities. She also taught in the physical education department and played a critical role in the administration and recruiting for the competitive Division I program.

Upon graduation, Powers helped coach the West Texas A&M University softball team to its first national ranking in program history as a graduate assistant from 2008-2009.



Powers graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor's in psychology with a minor in youth studies. There, she was a team captain for the softball team, earning the team's MVP award twice while leading the Gophers to a Big 10 Tournament appearance. She finished her career with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 122 career appearances patrolling the outfield.

She earned her master's in sport administration from Central Michigan in 2011. She also completed the IronMan Wisconsin Triathlon in September 2015.

Source: Augustana University Athletics

The Last Decade of Augustana Vikings Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien