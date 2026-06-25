The Minnesota Timberwolves round two selections in the NBA Draft were certainly overshadowed by the trade the team made in the hours to follow their selection.

On Thursday morning, Minnesota made the second biggest trade of the offseason thus far by acquiring LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets.

Hours earlier, the team made a pair of selections in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Get our free mobile app

After trading down in the draft as part of the Julius Randle trade, Minnesota held both picks 33 and 59 in Wednesday night's second round.

At pick 33, the team selected Duke Guard Isaiah Evans. Here's what ESPN.com had to say about the pick and fit in the Twin Cities:

Pre-Draft Analysis

Strengths: Evans hangs his hat on his long-range shooting -- he averaged seven 3s per game at Duke this season -- and is capable of hitting tough looks off balance from deep. He has good size and length for a wing shooter, and room to grow defensively.

Weaknesses: Consistency has been a challenge for Evans at times, though he took a step in the right direction this season. He's not explosive or quick and doesn't create much off the bounce, which could put him in a box offensively as more of a perimeter specialist.

The verdict: Evans took an all-around step forward this season at Duke, and can hang his hat on his shotmaking as he continues to develop. It may take a little more time for him to become a winning contributor in the NBA, but shooters of his caliber and size are often in demand. -- Woo

Post-Draft Analysis

Evans was the final player in the green room on Tuesday, and he comes off the board to Minnesota, a team intrigued by him at No. 28 before deciding to move back into the second round. He was the top-ranked player left on my board, with his size and 3-point shooting giving him a path to an NBA role. -- Woo

Here's more from an ESPN.com article:

Evans worked as an off-the-ball floor spacer with the ability to heat up from outside in a hurry while shooting 38% from behind the arc through two seasons. He was considered a possible first-round prospect even before he elevated his game as a full-time starter in his sophomore season. The most pressing concern was his need to add strength to a slim frame to handle the physical play at the next level.

--

ESPN wasn't as kind to the second pick of the night for Minnesota, as the team reached slightly to select Purdue Forward Trey Kaufman-Renn:

Pre-Draft Analysis

Strengths: Kaufman-Renn is a productive interior scorer and rebounder with a very reliable right hand, using an array of floaters to score around the rim.

Weaknesses: Although he has a good touch, he's not a concern to shoot from beyond the arc. He doesn't offer a ton defensively.

The verdict: The throwback style Kaufman-Renn plays was effective in college as part of several very good Purdue teams. Whether it translates to the NBA without a jump shot is another question. -- Woo

Post-Draft Analysis

Kaufman-Renn is likely a G League dart throw for the Timberwolves. I enjoyed watching him shoot floaters live for the past four years. -- Woo

--

Following the Ball trade, Minnesota now turns it focus to the development of the young talent on its roster. Without a doubt, the team now has one of the premier starting five's in the league, but the depth on the roster, particularly around the rim is a new concern.

Source: NBA Draft 2026 Picks by Round - ESPN

The Last Ten Quarterbacks Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings Gallery Credit: Bert Remien