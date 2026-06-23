Fans of the Green Bay Packers will have a total of thirteen opportunities to see the team in practice this Summer.

The team officially released its open training camp practice schedule last week, along with its plans for Family Night.

Packers Family Night will be Friday, August 7th, and the team will have twelve other practices open to the public.

Get our free mobile app

Per Packers.com:

Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers

Other fun events on the summer calendar in Green Bay were also included in the article:

Important dates on the preseason calendar include:

Friday, July 24 – Packers 1K Kids Run (kids 10 years old and younger), presented by CareSource, 6 p.m.

– Packers 1K Kids Run (kids 10 years old and younger), presented by CareSource, 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25 – Packers 5K Run/Walk, presented by UW Health, Lambeau Field, 8 a.m.

– Packers 5K Run/Walk, presented by UW Health, Lambeau Field, 8 a.m. Monday, July 27 – Packers Annual Meeting of Shareholders (1 p.m., Lambeau Field)

– Packers Annual Meeting of Shareholders (1 p.m., Lambeau Field) Monday, July 27 – Rookies and injured players report

– Rookies and injured players report Tuesday, July 28 – Veteran players report

– Veteran players report Wednesday, July 29 – First practice (10:30 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field)

– First practice (10:30 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field) Friday, Aug. 7 – Family Night, presented by UW Health Kids, Lambeau Field

– Family Night, presented by UW Health Kids, Lambeau Field Wednesday, Aug. 26 – Last practice open to public (joint practice with Arizona), 10:30 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field

Source: Dates set for 2026 Packers Training Camp

The Last Ten First Round Draft Picks of the Green Bay Packers Gallery Credit: Bert Remien