June 1st is an important date each and every NFL offseason, as the date serves as a key marker for contract decisions.

It has also served as a trade starting line in some situations as well.

With some additional financial flexibility, teams may be keener to move veteran players now that its post-June 1st.

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That is the case with the pair of marquee trades we saw on Monday that featured both Myles Garrett and AJ Brown on the move.

Per ESPN.com:

The Cleveland Browns have traded two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jared Verse and multiple draft picks, the teams announced Monday.

The Browns received a first-round draft pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-rounder in 2029 in what is one of the biggest trades in NFL history involving a defensive player.

The shocking trade is completely on brand for the Rams, who made a similarly seismic move in the 2021 offseason when they acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford in the season in which the Super Bowl was being played in Los Angeles before going on to win it.

With Super Bowl LXI set to be played at SoFi Stadium this February, the Rams again are going all-in and living by their mantra, "F--- them picks," while trying to repeat history.

The Rams' interest in Garrett was sparked shortly after the Browns modified the contract of the seven-time Pro Bowl defensive end in March, pushing back the options bonuses from the 15th day of the league year in March to seven days before the start of the regular season, making it easier to trade him.



Here are the available details on the second big trade of the day featuring AJ Brown to the Patriots:

The Eagles agreed Monday to trade star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Patriots for a first-round draft pick in 2028 and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

The fifth-round selection will be the better of New England's two selections in that round of next year's draft, sources told ESPN.

The trade, which has been discussed and anticipated across the NFL for months, reunites Brown and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Brown, who turns 29 on June 30, gives Patriots quarterback Drake Maye a No. 1 target as part of a revamped top of the receiver depth chart alongside free agent signing Romeo Doubs.

The Eagles, likewise, have planned for Brown's departure all offseason, trading up in the first round of this year's draft for USC receiver Makai Lemon while also trading for Green Bay Packers receiver Dontayvion Wicks and signing Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore as free agents.

By waiting until June 1, the Eagles can now split Brown's $40 million salary cap charge between 2026 and 2027.

Source: ESPN

The Top 10 All-Time NFL Passing Yards Leaders Gallery Credit: Bert Remien