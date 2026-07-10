The College Football season will be here before we know it.

Like all responsible South Dakotans, your calendar should begin to be marked with the most important games on the calendar statewide.

Here's a look at the most important games and dates for all seven of our South Dakota-based College Football programs:

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FCS

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (Full Schedule)

Saturday, October 24th vs. Murray State (Hobo Day)

Saturday, October 31st vs. USD (Interstate Series)

South Dakota Coyotes (Full Schedule)

Saturday, October 3rd vs. Indiana State (Dakota Days)

Saturday, October 31st at USD (Interstate Series)

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DII

Augustana Vikings (Full Schedule)



Saturday, October 3rd vs. USF Cougars (Key to the City)

Saturday, October 24th vs. SW MN State (Viking Days)

Black Hills State Yellow Jackets (Full Schedule)

Saturday, September 5th vs. Dakota State (Missouri River Shootout)

Saturday, September 26th vs. Fort Lewis (Swarm Days)

Saturday, October 17th @ SD Mines (Black Hills Brawl)

Northern State Wolves (Full Schedule)

Saturday, September 26th vs. UMary (Gypsy Days)

South Dakota Mines Hardrockers (Full Schedule)

Saturday, September 26th vs. New Mexico Highlands (Homecoming)

Saturday, October 17th vs. Black Hills State (Black Hills Brawl)

Sioux Falls Cougars (Full Schedule)

Saturday, September 26th vs. Mankato (Cougar Days)

Saturday, October 3rd at Augustana (Key to the City)

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NAIA

Dakota State Trojans (Full Schedule)

Saturday, August 29th vs. Dakota Wesleyan (Chamber of Commerce)

Saturday, September 5th at Black Hills State (Missouri River Shootout)

Saturday, October 10th vs. Dickinson State (Trojan Day)

Dakota Wesleyan Tigers (Full Schedule)

Saturday, August 29th at Dakota State (Chamber of Commerce)

Saturday, October 10th vs. Concordia (NE) (Homecoming)

Saturday, November 14th at Mount Marty (Dakota Railroad Rivalry)

Mount Marty Lancers (Full Schedule)

*Homecoming game not yet indicated.

Saturday, November 14th vs. Dakota Wesleyan (Dakota Railroad Rivalry)

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The Past Ten World Cup Champions Gallery Credit: Bert Remien