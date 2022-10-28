What To Know About SDSU Football & Hobo Day

Brookings may become the 2nd largest city in South Dakota this Saturday during the 110th Annual Hobo Day celebration.

Leading up to gameday the campus of South Dakota State University along with the city of Brookings has been enjoying several events like Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members.

The Hobo Day Parade begins Saturday at 9:30 AM from Medary Avenue to downtown Brookings.

Each year the ‘Biggest One-Day Event in the Dakotas’ Hobo Day program pics a Weary Wil and Dirty Lil. In keeping with tradition, the identities of Wil and Lil are kept secret until halftime of the Hobo Day football game.

The Jackrabbits will host Indiana State. Kickoff is 2:00 PM at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. SDSU has compiled a 62-40-5 record in Hobo Day games. with the Jackrabbits facing 23 different opponents.

South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski was honored as Co-Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week after helping lead the top-ranked Jackrabbits to a come-from-behind victory at No. 20 North Dakota on October 22.

The football game isn't quite the end. Head to Volstorff Ballroom at 7:-00 PM for Hobo Night Live games, prizes, and a comedy show beginning at 8:30 PM.

