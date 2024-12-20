South Dakota State Jackrabbits Release 2025 FB Schedule

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are once again one of the few programs still alive in the FCS postseason.

As the Jacks gear up to take on the rival Bison of North Dakota State on Saturday in Fargo, let's take a look at what's beyond this season in 2025.

The Jackrabbit program released their 2025 football schedule this week, and there are a ton of highlights, including an impressive home slate in Brookings.

Per GoJacks.com:

The league home opener for SDSU is slated for Oct. 11 against Northern Iowa, a game that will also be the annual Hobo Day contest. The Jackrabbits close out the month with the Dakota Marker game against North Dakota State on Oct. 25, followed by home games Nov. 1 against Indiana State and Nov. 15 versus Illinois State. Rounding out the eight-game MVFC slate are road games Oct. 18 at Murray State, Nov. 8 at South Dakota and the regular season finale Nov. 22 at North Dakota. With the league membership dropping to 10 teams following the departure of Missouri State, the lone MVFC squad not on the Jackrabbits' 2025 schedule is Southern Illinois.

Here's a look at the full schedule:

All times are predictably TBD at the moment, but it's a great opportunity to clear your calendar for Jackrabbit Saturdays next Fall!

Source: GoJacks

