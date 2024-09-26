Southern Illinois vs South Dakota

The No. 5 USD Coyotes will host No. 17 Southern Illinois on Saturday. The top-20 showdown begins the Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule with a 1:00 PM kickoff.

South Dakota has scored 40+ points in both home games this season. Keyondray Jones-Logan tied the program’s single-season kickoff return for touchdown record with his 99-yard return against Drake last week. Aidan Bouman went to the air for 219 yards on 18-for-24 passing, while throwing the first touchdown pass of the season.

The Salukis are sitting third in the MVFC with 239.3 passing yards per game. Offensive Lineman of the Week JJ Guedet anchored the unit that helped running back Wenkers Wright rush for 150 yards and a score on the ground for his third-consecutive 100-plus yard effort.

MSU Moorhead vs Augustana

No. 18-ranked Augustana is on the road this weekend at MSU Moorhead. The kickoff is 12:00 PM with live coverage on KXRB FM 100.1.

This is the fourth consecutive season that the Vikings are 2-0 in conference play as they defeated Northern State last weekend.

Leading the receivers is Gage Florence who ranks first in the country with 9.7 catches per game and 23rd with 92.0 receiving yards per game. Keep an eye on Jarod Epperson. So far he's run for 3,240 yards in his career, third most among active DII players and in Augustana history.

The Dragons enter the week 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the NSIC after falling 22-15 to McKendree on Saturday.

Minot State vs University of Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls takes its 2-1 NSIC standing to Minot State (3-1, 2-1 NSIC) on Saturday for a 1:00 PM kick. In a close finish the Coo came up short against Bemidji State as Camden Dean threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

The Beavers who are 0-10 against Sioux Falls share the same recorod in the early year standings.

South Dakota State vs Northern Iowa (October 6)

Coming off the final non-conference game against Southeastern Louisiana the Jackrabbits go back on the road Saturday to open the Missouri Valley Football Conference slate at Northern Iowa. Kickoff is 4:00 PM at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

In the Jacks shutout running back Kirby Vorhees ran for 179 yards and three touchdowns, Dalys Beanum fielded a punt at his own 12 and returned it for an 88-yard touchdown.

Vorhees received Conference Offensive Player of the Week and Stats Perform FCS National Freshman Player of the Week honors Monday, following a three-touchdown performance last week at Southeastern Louisiana.