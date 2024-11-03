Augustana Football Holds First Place, 5th Straight Win
Augustana football moves to 7-1 in the NSIC while keeping sole possession of first place in the conference with a 28-7 win over Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday afternoon at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.
On the ground Jarod Epperson led the Vikings, taking 14 carries for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Haden Wallace was the leader of another stellar defensive effort after collecting 10 tackles and recording a 47-yard pick-six, his first career touchdown.
Get our free mobile app
Gunner Hensley was solid in the air with 139 yards passing and one TD.
Augustana now prepares for their annual Key to the City game against University of Sioux Falls on Saturday, November 9 at Kirkeby-Over Stadium. Don't miss the kick at 1:00 PM.
11 Super Bowl 57 Players Who Played College Ball In South Dakota, Iowa, or Nebraska
Super Bowl 57 is coming our way on Sunday. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their second Super Bowl titles in recent memory, and both have rosters featuring lots of Midwestern talent.
An obvious South Dakota connection on the Eagles is South Dakota State's Dallas Goedert. Goedert was drafted by the Eagles in the year immediately following their Super Bowl win after the 2017 season.
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien