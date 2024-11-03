Augustana Football Holds First Place, 5th Straight Win

Augustana football moves to 7-1 in the NSIC while keeping sole possession of first place in the conference with a 28-7 win over Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday afternoon at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

On the ground Jarod Epperson led the Vikings, taking 14 carries for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Haden Wallace was the leader of another stellar defensive effort after collecting 10 tackles and recording a 47-yard pick-six, his first career touchdown.

Gunner Hensley was solid in the air with 139 yards passing and one TD.

Augustana now prepares for their annual Key to the City game against University of Sioux Falls on Saturday, November 9 at Kirkeby-Over Stadium. Don't miss the kick at 1:00 PM.