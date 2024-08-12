Augustana Football-Ranked #14 In AFCA

Just a week after Augustana University was picked second in the NSIC Preseason Poll, the Vikings have been ranked No. 14 in the AFCA, the American Football Coaches Association.

As Augie continues to prepare for the September 5 opening of the 2024 season against UMary, Jack Fisher and Peyton Buckley were named NSIC Preseason Players to Watch.

Augustana Football Ticket Information

September 7, Saturday 6:00 PM Away UMary

September 14, 6:00 PM Away South Dakota State

September 21, 1:00 PM Home Northern State

September 28, 12:00 PM Away MSU Moorhead

October 5, 1:00 PM Home Minnesota Duluth

October 12, 1:00 PM Away Minot State

October 19, 1:00 PM Home Winona State

October 26, 1:00 PM Away Minnesota State

November 2, 1:00 PM Home Concordia-St. Paul

November 9, 1:00 PM Home Sioux Falls

November 16, 1:00 PM Away Bemidji State