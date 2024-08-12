Augustana Football-Ranked #14 In AFCA

Augustana University

Just a week after Augustana University was picked second in the NSIC Preseason Poll, the Vikings have been ranked No. 14 in the AFCA, the American Football Coaches Association.

As Augie continues to prepare for the September 5 opening of the 2024 season against UMary, Jack Fisher and Peyton Buckley were named NSIC Preseason Players to Watch.

Get your tickets now for the season home opener on November 21 against Northern State.

Augustana Football Ticket Information

September 7, Saturday 6:00 PM Away UMary
September 14, 6:00 PM Away South Dakota State
September 21, 1:00 PM Home Northern State
September 28, 12:00 PM Away MSU Moorhead
October 5, 1:00 PM Home Minnesota Duluth
October 12, 1:00 PM Away Minot State
October 19, 1:00 PM Home Winona State
October 26, 1:00 PM Away Minnesota State
November 2, 1:00 PM Home Concordia-St. Paul
November 9, 1:00 PM Home Sioux Falls
November 16, 1:00 PM Away Bemidji State

