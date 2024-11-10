Augie Keeps Key To The City In NSIC Thriller

Augie Keeps Key To The City In NSIC Thriller

On a dreary day at Kirkeby-Over Stadium all eyes were on the prize; the Key To The City. Augustana hosting crosstown and NSIC rival University of Sioux Falls were playing for bragging rights.

The 27-21 Augustana victory was the first home victory over USF since 1986.


Coming up big for the day was Jarod Epperson who tallyed a career-best 202 rushing yards while scoring two touchdowns for the fourth consecutive game. He was the one to put the game on ice, racking up 109 rushing yards in the fourth quarter alone to seal the victory. He also added a 75-yard reception for a career-high of 277 total yards. 

Gunnar Hensley had another efficient outing for the Vikings, going 16 for 25 with 271 yards and a touchdown in the air. Jack Fisher led all receivers with 99 yards on six receptions. 

Defenseman Kade Lynott had an outstanding performances with a career-day, resetting career-highs with 11 tackles, nine solo, and a pair of sacks while also breaking up a pass. 

The Cougars came out strong, scoring first with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Camden Dean to Adonis Hutchinson, setting an early tone for a competitive game. 

To open the third quarter, the Vikings went three and out and the Cougars went 66 yards in 11 plays, finding the end zone and bringing AU within three at 17-14. 

In the fourth quarter, Dean capped of an 11-play, 77-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Christian Janis. 

Augie didn’t give USF room to breathe, forcing a three and out to get the ball back with 4:18 to go. AU was nearly able to close it out with the ball in their hands, marching 77 yards in 11 plays to take 4:04 off the clock. 

 

The win also clinches at least a share of the NSIC title, becoming the first team since 1942 to repeat as conference champions.

