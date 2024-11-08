Sioux Falls, Augustana Lock Horns Saturday in Key to the City Game
The Key to the City matchup is a big one every single year regardless of the team's records.
It just so happens that this year as has been the case lately, the records are pretty darn good.
7-2 USF travels just a couple of blocks to Kirkeby-Over Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on the 7-2 Augustana Vikings.
It's as pure of a rivalry as you'll find in DII College Football, and in the sports world as a whole. The two campuses are just blocks apart, and the two programs are consistently in the mix a top the NSIC across all sports.
This weekend, USF aims to boost their ranking in the postseason hunt, as the team enters 7-2 overall, and 6-2 in NSIC play. The Cougars are currently ranked #7 (the final playoff spot) in the Super Region Four rankings.
Here's Coach Jim Glogowski on how some early season adversity may very well have helped the Cougars down the stretch:
The Cougars enter having won four straight, and starting quarterback Camden Dean leads the offense. Dean is a dynamic dual threat and has 1,786 passing yards with 19 touchdowns to 8 interceptions. Dean also is the team's leader in rushing yards with 518, and has scored 7 times on the ground.
For the Augustana Vikings, Coach Jerry Olszewski's squad boasts exceptional balance, and has found their starting quarterback in Gunnar Hensley. The Sophomore is completing nearly 70% of his passes this season, with 1,842 passing yards, and 17 touchdowns to 7 interceptions.
Senior running back Jarod Epperson recently became the career leader in rushing yards at Augustana, and is continuing to get better:
Here's more from Coach Olszewski on the rivalry and the opponent coming up on Saturday:
Kickoff from Kirkeby-Over Stadium in Sioux Falls is set for 1:00 on Saturday afternoon.
Don't miss any of the action! Tickets are available here, and if you can't make it out, listen on the radio on 100.1 FM KXRB!
Sources: GoAugie and USF Cougars
