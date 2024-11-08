The Key to the City matchup is a big one every single year regardless of the team's records.

It just so happens that this year as has been the case lately, the records are pretty darn good.

7-2 USF travels just a couple of blocks to Kirkeby-Over Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on the 7-2 Augustana Vikings.

Get our free mobile app

It's as pure of a rivalry as you'll find in DII College Football, and in the sports world as a whole. The two campuses are just blocks apart, and the two programs are consistently in the mix a top the NSIC across all sports.

This weekend, USF aims to boost their ranking in the postseason hunt, as the team enters 7-2 overall, and 6-2 in NSIC play. The Cougars are currently ranked #7 (the final playoff spot) in the Super Region Four rankings.

Here's Coach Jim Glogowski on how some early season adversity may very well have helped the Cougars down the stretch:

The Cougars enter having won four straight, and starting quarterback Camden Dean leads the offense. Dean is a dynamic dual threat and has 1,786 passing yards with 19 touchdowns to 8 interceptions. Dean also is the team's leader in rushing yards with 518, and has scored 7 times on the ground.

For the Augustana Vikings, Coach Jerry Olszewski's squad boasts exceptional balance, and has found their starting quarterback in Gunnar Hensley. The Sophomore is completing nearly 70% of his passes this season, with 1,842 passing yards, and 17 touchdowns to 7 interceptions.

Senior running back Jarod Epperson recently became the career leader in rushing yards at Augustana, and is continuing to get better:

Here's more from Coach Olszewski on the rivalry and the opponent coming up on Saturday:

Kickoff from Kirkeby-Over Stadium in Sioux Falls is set for 1:00 on Saturday afternoon.

Don't miss any of the action! Tickets are available here, and if you can't make it out, listen on the radio on 100.1 FM KXRB!

Sources: GoAugie and USF Cougars

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous:

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.