The Key to the City rivalry between USF and Augustana is one of the marquee sporting events on our great city's calendar every Fall.

This year, USF will play host to the annual rivalry that dates all the way back to 1922.

There's no excuse to miss the action at Bob Young Field this year, as a new ticketing deal has fans more excited that ever.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the announcement from USF that came on Tuesday:

That's right! You could score a ticket to the Key to the City game and a ticket to your choice of another Cougar home game this Fall!

Check out ticketing options and prices here.

Augie and USF have been meeting on the gridiron since 1922, and have met a total of 30 times. The rivalry has become much more consistent of late, with the two programs meeting each and every season dating back to 2012, excluding the 2020 season.

All told, Augie currently holds a 22-8 advantage in the all-time series, but since that 2012 renewal, USF holds an 8-4 edge.

READ MORE: When Does the South Dakota HS FB Season Start? Wk 1 Schedules

The two teams meet this Fall at Bob Young Field on Saturday, October 4th in a game that always lives up to the hype.

Augustana enters the season off of another playoff campaign, finishing last season at 8-4. USF fell just short of the postseason last year with final mark of 8-3.

Don't miss the action this Fall for the next 'Key to the City' rivalry matchup!

Sources: USFCougars Football on Twitter and GoAugie.com - Key to the City Rivalry

Recent Key to the City Rivalry History Between Augie and USF Gallery Credit: Bert Remien