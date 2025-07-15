It won't be long before the Friday Night Lights flicker back on here in South Dakota as we prepare for and inch closer to another great High School football season.

In our neck of the woods, there are a ton of great programs and players ready to 'lace 'em up' and take to the gridiron.

Last season, the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots won their second consecutive state title in Class 11AAA, and they'll aim to repeat atop the biggest class in the state of South Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

All classes except for 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A will begin the season on Friday, August 22nd. 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A will begin the season the following week on Friday, August 29th.

Here's a look at the start dates and opponents for our immediate area schools:

Class 9B

Friday, August 22nd

Irene-Wakonda @ Sioux Falls Lutheran - 5:15 CT

Class 11A

Friday, August 29th

Sioux Falls Christian @ West Central - 7:00 CT

READ MORE: Sioux Falls Native Marcus Phillips Taken by Red Sox in MLB Draft

Class 11AA

Friday, August 29th

Spearfish @ Tea - 6:00 CT

Class 11AAA

Friday, August 29th

RC Stevens @ Sioux Falls Lincoln - 5:00 CT

O'Gorman @ Harrisburg - 6:00 CT

Sioux Falls Roosevelt @ RC Central - 6:00 MT

Sioux Falls Jefferson @ Watertown - 7:00 CT

Brandon Valley @ Sioux Falls Washington - 7:30 CT

--

Take a look at your team's schedule and opponents at GoBound!

Source: GoBound SD

The 16 South Dakota Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits in the NFL Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

The Top 10 Teams in College Football National Title Odds Gallery Credit: Bert Remien