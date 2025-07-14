It was a big night for a lot of MLB hopefuls as the draft commenced across the league.

Sioux Falls native Marcus Phillips, who has starred at the University of Tennessee on the mound since joining the program back in 2024, was one of those hopefuls.

It wasn't a long wait for Phillips, who ended up being a first-round pick last night of the Boston Red Sox at #33 overall.

Here's the big moment for the Sioux Falls native:

Phillips prepped at Sioux Falls Roosevelt and began his collegiate baseball career at Iowa Western Community College.

He now lands with one of the most iconic baseball franchises and has an amazing opportunity ahead for a lengthy pro career.

This past season in Knoxville, Phillips started 17 games, had a 4-5 record, struck out 98 batters and finished with a 3.90 ERA. Phillips helped the Vols win a National Championship at the conclusion of the 2024 season.

