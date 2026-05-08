The Minnesota Vikings didn't address their need for depth at wide receiver in the NFL draft.

On Thursday afternoon, the team remedied any issues at the position by adding veteran free agent Jauan Jennings.

Jennings had visited the Vikings last week, and now he's put pen to paper to join the team.

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Per ESPN.com:

The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms with free agent receiver Jauan Jennings on a one-year deal Thursday, providing the team with a reliable No. 3 receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

The deal is worth up to $13 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jennings replaces Jalen Nailor, who signed a three-year, $35 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in March. Adam Thielen, acquired last summer for emergency receiver depth, was released in December and then retired after the season.

The Vikings have promising second-year receiver Tai Felton, a third-round draft pick in 2025. But Felton played only 46 offensive snaps as a rookie, and coach Kevin O'Connell wanted more proven depth at the position.

After a hamstring injury and a contract stalemate kept Jennings out for most of training camp, he returned to the San Francisco 49ers last season with some added incentives for the final year of his deal.

Jennings, 28, then battled through rib, ankle and shoulder issues for a chunk of the season but still led the 49ers in receiving touchdowns (nine), to go with 55 receptions for 643 yards.

That 2025 production followed a career year in 2024, when Jennings had 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns. His attempt to parlay that into a big-money extension never materialized.

Known as a physical blocker who had a tendency to agitate opponents, Jennings got emotional when asked about potentially leaving the 49ers after last season. The Niners selected Jennings in the seventh round (No. 217 overall) of the 2020 NFL draft.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.

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The Vikings open rookie minicamp on Friday.

Source: Vikings, Jauan Jennings agree to 1-year deal worth up to $13M - ESPN