There is no doubt about it: The Green Bay Packers need a new RB2 in the season ahead.

Emanuel Wilson did a great job spelling starter Josh Jacobs in recent seasons, including a pair of successful starts.

Wilson departed for Seattle back in the early stages of free agency, and the team hasn't done much to address the position since.

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Green Bay re-signed veteran Chris Brooks, who is certainly a favorite to grow his role this season. Also in the picture is MarShawn Lloyd, who entered with high expectations as a third-round pick back in 2024.

Lloyd has appeared in just one regular season game in two years and has dealt with a ton of different injury issues.

Also on the roster are second year back Damien Martinez, rookie UDFA Jaden Nixon, as well as SDSU Jackrabbit alum Pierre Strong Jr.

Strong joined the Packers back in August of last year, and was active in two games this past season (no stats).

The former Jackrabbit has a decent chance at sticking on the roster again this season after Wilson's departure and could also be a candidate for an increased role.

At age 27, Strong Jr. would be one of the elder statesmen in the backfield but certainly is worthy of a look. A fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2022, he has by far the most experience of the group behind Jacobs. Strong Jr. has appeared in 46 games during his pro career and has 499 rushing yards and a pair of scores to his name.

It is going to be quite the competition this Summer between Brooks, Lloyd, Strong Jr., Martinez, and Nixon for the pair of jobs open on the active roster, as well as pecking order. Here's the breakdown of the Packers options behind Jacobs that are currently on the roster:

Chris Brooks - Age 26 - 41 Appearances - 0 Starts - 555 Total Yds - 1 TD

MarShawn Lloyd - Age 25 - 1 Appearance - 0 Starts - 18 Total Yds - 0 TDs

Pierre Strong Jr. - Age 27 - 46 Appearances - 0 Starts - 692 Total Yds - 2 TDs

Damien Martinez - Age 22 - Second Season, No Stats

Jaden Nixon - Age 23 - Rookie Undrafted Free Agent, No Stats

During his time at South Dakota State, Pierre Strong Jr. had over 5,000 yards from scrimmage and 40 rushing touchdowns in four seasons. The Little Rock, Arkansas native also threw for 6 scores and had 3 receiving scores.

For the latest on the Packers and their upcoming offseason program and dates, visit Packers.com.

Sources: Packers.com, SDSU Athletics and Pro-Football-Reference.com