Brenden Rice played his college football at Colorado and USC and was a 7th-round pick of the Chargers back in 2024.

After appearing in just three games as a rookie for LA back in 2024, Rice, the son of legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice, has bounced around quite a bit.

After short stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Raiders, he once again became available this week. After being cut by Vegas, the Packers are reportedly the next in line to kick the tires on the young wideout.

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Here's a post confirming the news that took place on Wednesday:

It's been a busy week for the Packers as far as roster turnover. On Tuesday, the team reportedly signed a pair of players that were recently cut, adding Tight End Luke Lachey* (Texans) and Cornerback MJ Devonshire (Panthers).

*Lachey's signing has yet to be confirmed by the Packers.

Here's a look at the Packers current depth chart.

Stay tuned for a look at the Packers complete 2026 schedule, which will be announced on Thursday night.

Source: Easton Butler on X and Acme Packing Company