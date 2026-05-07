The Green Bay Packers aren't in dire need of an addition at any position at this stage, but they certainly could benefit from the consideration.

On Thursday, the Colts cut bait with a pair of notable players that could fit in with the Packers.

First, Cornerback Kenny Moore II was released, a player that the team was linked to after he was recently made available via trade.

Get our free mobile app

Moore II is going to be 31 in August, and has spent his entire career in Indianapolis. His 21 career interceptions rank just outside of the top 10 among active players.

The Colts also opted to release safety Nasir Adderley, who recently joined the team following a brief retirement:

The Colts announced that they have released Adderley on Thursday. Adderley signed with the team in mid-April in a move that brought a three-year retirement to an end. Adderley was a 2019 second-round pick of the Chargers and retired after playing four seasons with the team. Adderley made 44 starts during his time with the Chargers and ended his time with the team with 232 tackles, two interceptions, a half-sack, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Colts also released cornerback Kenny Moore and waived linebacker John Bullock on Thursday.

If the name sounds familiar to Packer fans, Nasir's is a first cousin (twice removed) to Packers legendary Cornerback Herb Adderley. Herb won three Super Bowls, and was a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee in 1980.

It's a few fun candidates to consider for the Packers, who currently have some uncertainty at both safety and cornerback on the roster.

Sources: Zaire Franklin pushes for Kenny Moore to join Packers and NBC Sports