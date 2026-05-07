Isaac Bruns was one of many USD Coyotes to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

The North Sioux City native averaged 20.8 points per game in 20 starts last season in Vermillion and figured to have several suitors in the portal.

On Thursday, news broke that Bruns was heading to a very notable Big Ten school.

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Bruns is reportedly committing to join the USC Trojans basketball program:

Over the course of his first three years with the USD Coyotes, Bruns started 36 games (appeared in 85), averaged 12.9 points per contest, while he also shot 44.6% from the field.

Bruns was an exceptional South Dakota prep athlete. Per GoYotes.com:

Gatorade South Dakota boys basketball Player of the Year in 2023...2022 and 2023 class A state champion with Dakota Valley HS...three-time class A first-team all-state...three-time first-team class A all-conference selection...class A Player of the Year...Midco Sports 2023 Player of the Year...KCAU 2023 Player of the Year...2023 Keloland Player of the Year...2022 DAK XII Conference MVP.

Bruns joins a USC Trojan team coming off of a 18-14 season in which they finished 12th in the Big Ten standings. The team did not play in a postseason tournament.

Source: Joe Tipton on X and University of South Dakota Athletics