Augustana and USF collide this weekend and add another great chapter to one of the more unique and storied rivalries in DII football.

The programs are separated by just a few blocks, and one of them will have some serious bragging rights come Saturday afternoon.

The game takes place at Bob Young Field on Saturday, the home of the Cougars, and it marks the 33rd all-time meeting between the two programs.

Get our free mobile app

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game:

#8 Augustana Vikings @ Sioux Falls Cougars - Bob Young Field - 1:00 kickoff time

Radio Coverage - 100.1 FM KXRB (Augie) & 98.1 KWSN (USF)

Ticketing information - USFCougars.com/Vivenu

The Rivalry

INSIDE THE SERIES SERIES HISTORY: Augustana holds a 22-10 lead in the all-time series, but Sioux Falls has controlled the matchup since the transition to NCAA Division II, posting an 8-4 advantage in that span. At Bob Young Field, the Cougars have won five of the eight meetings against the Vikings in the DII era. Since the Key to the City trophy was introduced in 2012, Augustana owns a narrow 7-6 edge. The last meeting between the programs came on Nov. 9, 2024, when the Vikings defeated USF 27-21 at Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The Key

The key trophy in the "Key to the City" game is a four-foottall key that was carved from an Aspen tree from the family farm of Arne Bortnem, a 1965 Augustana graduate. The traveling trophy is one of five active trophies played for in NSIC rivalries. The 'key' debuted in 2012, the first meeting between the two schools in 26 years.

#8 Augustana Vikings

Record - 5-0, 4-0 NSIC

PPG - 32.8

YPG - 420

PPGa - 18.6

YPGa - 340.2

Turnovers - 3 Giveaways, 7 Takeaways, +4 Margin on Season

Sioux Falls Cougars

Record - 3-2, 2-2 NSIC

PPG - 30.8

YPG - 425.8

PPGa - 28.8

YPGa - 362.0

Turnovers - 5 Giveaways, 5 Takeaways, 0 Margin on Season

What the Coaches are Saying

Augustana Coach Jerry Olszewski:

On the team's win over Winona, 5-0 start:

On the team's health heading into Saturday:

On the rivalry with Sioux Falls and what makes it unique:

On keys to an Augustana victory Saturday:

USF Cougars Coach Jim Glogowski:

On tough loss at Mankato last weekend:

On Mentality and Attitude following back-to-back losses:

On the rivalry and the key:

On keys to a Cougar win:

--

Don't miss it! Grab your tickets for this weekend's rivalry game at USFCougars.com! Kickoff from Bob Young Field is set for 1:00 Saturday afternoon.

For more details on parking, pre-game festivities and more, visit the link here.

Sources: GoAugie and USF Cougars

Recent Key to the City Rivalry History Between Augie and USF Gallery Credit: Bert Remien