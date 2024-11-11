Augie Retains Key to the City, A Look at Recent Rivalry History
The Key to the City rivalry game we get to witness yearly in Sioux Falls is as pure as rivalries come in sports.
Separated by just a few blocks, the two schools and their respective athletic programs have a lot of (good) bad blood.
This past weekend, Augustana took down USF 27-21 to retain the Key to the City trophy for another season.
Here's a look at the recent history in the modern (since 2012) rivalry:
2024 - Augustana def. Sioux Falls 27-21
2023 - Augustana def. Sioux Falls 49-29
2022 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 31-24
2021 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 28-26
2020 - No Game (COVID)
2019 - Augustana def. Sioux Falls 20-13
2018 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 51-13
2017 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 21-14
2016 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 35-20
2015 - Augustana def. Sioux Falls 35-28
2014 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 23-12
2013 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 27-10
2012 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 32-31 (2OT)
7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota
South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century
The Minnesota Vikings Top 10 All-Time Leading Rushers
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien