Augie Retains Key to the City, A Look at Recent Rivalry History

The Key to the City rivalry game we get to witness yearly in Sioux Falls is as pure as rivalries come in sports.

Separated by just a few blocks, the two schools and their respective athletic programs have a lot of (good) bad blood.

This past weekend, Augustana took down USF 27-21 to retain the Key to the City trophy for another season.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at the recent history in the modern (since 2012) rivalry:

GoAugie.com GoAugie.com loading...

2024 - Augustana def. Sioux Falls 27-21

Kenneth Lenger Kenneth Lenger loading...

2023 - Augustana def. Sioux Falls 49-29

USFCougars.com USFCougars.com loading...

2022 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 31-24

Jurgens Photography Jurgens Photography loading...

2021 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 28-26

2020 - No Game (COVID)

Jurgens Photography Jurgens Photography loading...

2019 - Augustana def. Sioux Falls 20-13

USFCougars.com USFCougars.com loading...

2018 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 51-13

Jurgens Photography Jurgens Photography loading...

2017 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 21-14

USFCougars.com USFCougars.com loading...

2016 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 35-20

Jurgens Photography Jurgens Photography loading...

2015 - Augustana def. Sioux Falls 35-28

USFCougars.com USFCougars.com loading...

2014 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 23-12

USFCougars.com USFCougars.com loading...

2013 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 27-10

USFCougars.com USFCougars.com loading...

2012 - Sioux Falls def. Augustana 32-31 (2OT)

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous:

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.