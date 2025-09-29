The Augustana Viking football team is out to a tremendous 5-0 start to the season, and picked up another big win over the weekend over Winona State.

The team continues to get a lot of love in the latest DII polls, and rose to #8 in the AFCA Top 25 this week.

Here's a look at the poll:

Dropped Out: Central Oklahoma (15), Wingate (19), Valdosta St. (20), Henderson St. (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Central Oklahoma, 30; Wingate, 26; Ashland, 25; Johnson C. Smith, 19; Charleston, 16; Nebraska-Kearney, 15; Indiana (Pa.), 11; Fort Hays St., 10; Walsh, 9; Colorado School of Mines, 8; Edward Waters, 7; Clarion, 4; Southern Arkansas, 4; Catawba, 2; Henderson St., 2; Upper Iowa, 2; Albany St., 1; Benedict, 1; Lenoir-Rhyne, 1.

--

Source: AFCA Polls