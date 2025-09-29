Great to be Eight! Augustana Vikings Rise in Latest DII Poll

The Augustana Viking football team is out to a tremendous 5-0 start to the season, and picked up another big win over the weekend over Winona State.

The team continues to get a lot of love in the latest DII polls, and rose to #8 in the AFCA Top 25 this week.

Here's a look at the poll:

Dropped Out: Central Oklahoma (15), Wingate (19), Valdosta St. (20), Henderson St. (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Central Oklahoma, 30; Wingate, 26; Ashland, 25; Johnson C. Smith, 19; Charleston, 16; Nebraska-Kearney, 15; Indiana (Pa.), 11; Fort Hays St., 10; Walsh, 9; Colorado School of Mines, 8; Edward Waters, 7; Clarion, 4; Southern Arkansas, 4; Catawba, 2; Henderson St., 2; Upper Iowa, 2; Albany St., 1; Benedict, 1; Lenoir-Rhyne, 1.

--

The Augustana Vikings take on cross-town rival Sioux Falls this weekend in the Key to the City game at Bob Young Field. Don't miss out on the action! For tickets and more information, visit USFCougars.com!

Source: AFCA Polls

