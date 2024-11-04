Augustana Jumps Up Four Spots in Latest DII Football Rankings
As the weather continues to turn colder, the Augustana Vikings continue to seemingly get better on the football field.
The Vikings won their sixth straight game on Saturday, a 28-7 victory over Concordia-St. Paul.
Now at 7-2, the Vikings are gearing up to take on rival USF (7-2) at home on Saturday in the Key to the City rivalry matchup.
The latest DII poll is out, and the Sioux Falls Cougars are just outside of making a Top 25 appearance, an Augie continues to ascend in the rankings:
Dropped Out: Johnson C. Smith (N.C.) (16), Central Washington (17)
Others Receiving Votes: Johnson C. Smith (N.C.), 74; Central Washington, 41; Virginia Union, 40; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 24; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 23; Ashland (Ohio), 18; Colorado Mesa, 15; Central Missouri, 13; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 7; Southern Arkansas, 7; New Haven (Conn.), 4; Miles (Ala.), 1.
Kickoff from Kirkeby-Over Stadium on the campus of Augustana is set for 1:00 on Saturday. Don't miss out on any of the action! For ticketing information, visit GoAugie.com!
Source: AFCA Polls
