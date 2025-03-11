2025 Augie FB Schedule Release, Season Opener August 30th
The 2025 Augustana Viking football schedule is officially out as of Tuesday afternoon, and the season begins in late August with a matchup not seen in Sioux Falls in 46 years.
The Augustana Vikings will play host to Missouri Western in the season opener on August 30th, part of 'Week 0.' It will be the fifth ever meeting between the two schools, and first in Sioux Falls since 1980.
The Vikings will also face off with newly-minted NSIC squad Jamestown at home in Week 1 on Saturday, September 6th at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.
In total, the Vikings will host 6 games and travel for 5 in 2025.
Here's the complete schedule from GoAugie.com:
Aug. 30 - Missouri Western
Sept. 6 – Jamestown
Sept. 13 – at UMary
Sept. 20 – at Bemidji State
Sept. 27 – Winona State (Viking Days)
Oct. 4 – at Sioux Falls
Oct. 11 – Concordia-St. Paul
Oct. 25 – at Southwest Minnesota State
Nov. 1 – Northern State
Nov. 8 – Minnesota State
Nov. 15 – at Wayne State
Don't miss out on any of the action! USF and Augustana will tussle in the Key to the City rivalry game at Bob Young Field on October 4th this Fall.
Source: GoAugie.com
