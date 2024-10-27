Olszewski Winningest Coach, Augie Routs Minnesota State

Peyton Bartsch

MANKATO, Minn. - Jerry Olszewski became the winningest coach in Augustana history where his coaching career began as the No. 25 Augustana Vikings routed No. 13 Minnesota State 34-16 on Saturday afternoon at Blakeslee Stadium.


Olszewski, who spent a pair of stints with the Mavericks from 1993-1997 (Linebackers, Quarterbacks, Running Backs) and 1999-02 (Assistant Head Coach), moved to 80-43 as the head coach of the Vikings to pass Jim Heinitz on the program’s all-time wins list. 

With the win, Augustana moves into sole possession of first place in the NSIC at 6-2 overall and 6-1 in conference action. The loss moves MSU to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the NSIC.  

Gunnar Hensley was solid, going 24 of 34 for 263 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Jarod Epperson carried the load on the ground, taking 15 carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Eight different receivers caught passes for AU, led by 108 yards on six catches for Jack Fisher. 

 

Augustana held the Mavericks to 21 rushing yards on 23 attempts, including -9 yards on 12 second half carries. Kade Lynott was the leader of the No Name Defense, recording nine tackles, seven solo, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and an interception. Haden Wallace followed with nine tackles, seven solo, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups.


Augustana returns home for a date with Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, November 2. Kickoff from Kirkeby-Over Stadium is slated for 1:00 PM.

