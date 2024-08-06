Augustana, USF Football To Kickoff 2024 Season, Schedules

The 2024 College Football season is closing in fast and our two Sioux Falls NSIC teams are preparing for and exciting season. The Augustana Vikings and USF Cougars both will begin the season on the road.

Coming off of an electrifying season (11-2) the Augustana Vikings are eyeing the 2024 season with a renewed focus as head coach Jerry Olszewski has tapped into a new list of recruits.

The Vikings won the first game of the 2023 NCAA Division II Playoffs defeating Minnesota State, but fell to #1 Colorado the following week.

September 7, Saturday 6:00 PM Away UMary

September 14, 6:00 PM Away South Dakota State

September 21, 1:00 PM Home Northern State

September 28, 12:00 PM Away MSU Moorhead

October 5, 1:00 PM Home Minnesota Duluth

October 12, 1:00 PM Away Minot State

October 19, 1:00 PM Home Winona State

October 26, 1:00 PM Away Minnesota State

November 2, 1:00 PM Home Concordia-St. Paul

November 9, 1:00 PM Home Sioux Falls

November 16, 1:00 PM Away Bemidji State

The University of Sioux Falls Cougars who are coming off a 3-8 season will open on the road.

August 29, 7:00 PM Away St. Thomas

September 7, 6:00 PM Away Northern State

September 14, 1:00 PM Home UMary

September 21, 1:00 PM Home Bemidji State

September 28, 2:00 PM Away Minot State

October 5, 2:00 PM Away Minnesota State

October 12, 1:00 PM Home Concordia-St. Paul

October 19, 1:00 PM Home Minnesota Duluth

October 26, 12:00 PM Wayne State

November 9, 1:00 PM Away Augustana

November 16, 1:00 PM Home Southwest Minnesota State

