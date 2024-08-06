Augustana, USF Football To Kickoff 2024 Season, Schedules

The 2024 College Football season is closing in fast and our two Sioux Falls NSIC teams are preparing for and exciting season. The Augustana Vikings and USF Cougars both will begin the season on the road.

Coming off of an electrifying season (11-2) the Augustana Vikings are eyeing the 2024 season with a renewed focus as head coach Jerry Olszewski has tapped into a new list of recruits.

The Vikings won the first game of the 2023 NCAA Division II Playoffs defeating Minnesota State, but fell to #1 Colorado the following week.

September 7, Saturday 6:00 PM Away UMary
September 14, 6:00 PM Away South Dakota State
September 21, 1:00 PM Home Northern State
September 28, 12:00 PM Away MSU Moorhead
October 5, 1:00 PM Home Minnesota Duluth
October 12, 1:00 PM Away Minot State
October 19, 1:00 PM Home Winona State
October 26, 1:00 PM Away Minnesota State
November 2, 1:00 PM Home Concordia-St. Paul
November 9, 1:00 PM Home Sioux Falls
November 16, 1:00 PM Away Bemidji State

The University of Sioux Falls Cougars who are coming off a 3-8 season will open on the road.

USF Football 2024 Schedule

August 29, 7:00 PM Away St. Thomas
September 7, 6:00 PM Away Northern State
September 14, 1:00 PM Home UMary
September 21, 1:00 PM Home Bemidji State
September 28, 2:00 PM Away Minot State
October 5, 2:00 PM Away Minnesota State
October 12, 1:00 PM Home Concordia-St. Paul
October 19, 1:00 PM Home Minnesota Duluth
October 26, 12:00 PM Wayne State
November 9, 1:00 PM Away Augustana
November 16, 1:00 PM Home Southwest Minnesota State

