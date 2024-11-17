USF Cougar Senior Day Victory Over Southwest Minnesota State

University of Sioux Falls football final game of the regular season gave fans on Senior Day a rousing finish.

The Cougars capped off the day with a commanding 41-14 win over Southwest Minnesota State. From the start, the Cougars controlled the game, showcasing a balanced offensive attack and a stifling defense.

Sioux Falls racked up an impressive 448 total yards of offense, including 268-yards on the ground. Quarterback Camden Dean threw for 123-yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score of his own.

Receiver Christian Janis contributed a 50-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, highlighting a dynamic passing game.

Running back Carlson Tann III led the rushing attack with 125-yards on 12 carries, including a game-breaking 52-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Sioux Falls' defense held the Mustangs to just 172-yards of total offense.

The Coo will find out Sunday afternoon if they've been selected to be a part of the 2024 NCAA Division II Playoffs.