USF Football Announces New Defensive Line Coach

SIOUX FALLS – The University of Sioux Falls and head coach Jim Glogowski are proud to announce the hiring of Andre McCall as the new defensive line coach for Cougar Football.

"We are excited to add Coach McCall to our Cougar family," stated Coach Glogowski. "He brings a tremendous amount of experience in NSIC football from his time at Wayne State and I'm confident he will be a tremendous mentor for our players."

McCall comes to USF from Eastern New Mexico University where he served as their defensive line coach as well as their travel and social media coordinator. While with the Greyhounds, McCall helped build the second-best red zone defense in the Lone Star Conference.

Prior to ENMU, McCall spent three seasons with Wayne State College where he held multiple roles with the Wildcats. He joined WSC as a graduate assistant running backs coach as well as their strength and conditioning coach. He served as their recruiting coordinator as well as their social media and travel coordinator. McCall finished as a defensive line coach while helping the Wildcats to a 7-4 record in 2021.

McCall began his coaching career at Webster County High School in Dixon, Kentucky where he served as their defensive coordinator and linebackers coach as well as their offensive line coach. While at Webster County, he also served as their strength and conditioning coach.

Prior to his coaching career, McCall earned his bachelor's degree in physical education from Kentucky State where he was also a member of the Thorobred football program. McCall started 15 games at center for KSU while appearing in 25 games total.