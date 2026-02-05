Signing Day Central – Augie Adds 26, Sioux Falls Adds 38 to Rosters
National Signing Day came and went on Wednesday, and our two immediate-area DII football programs loaded up on talent.
Both teams hit the metro hard, with several big-name playmakers landing close to home here in Sioux Falls.
This is your one-stop-shop for a list and breakdown of who and what both programs added this year.
First, let's take a look at the incoming class for Augustana Vikings football under Coach Jerry Olszewski:
2026 Class By The Numbers
6 State Champions
12 All-State Honorees
9 States Represented (5 South Dakotans)
2 Countries Represented
7 Defensive Backs
5 Offensive Linemen
3 Defensive Linemen
3 Wide Receivers
3 Linebackers
2 Tight Ends
1 Running Back
1 Quarterback
1 Long Snapper
*South Dakotans listed in BOLD.
Kyson Arndt | 6'5" | 225 | Defensive Line | Canby, Minn. | Minneota High School
DJ Bronson | 6'0" | 160 | Defensive Back | Kansas City, Mo. | Park Hill High School
Mason Busse | 6'5" | 295 | Offensive Line | Chippewa Falls, Wis. |McDonell Ctrl HS
Dominic Carmigiano | 6'4" | 185 | Quarterback | Gilbert, Ariz. | Red Mountain HS
Micah Fenney | 6'5" | 230 | Defensive Line | Cologne, Minn. | Central High School
Josh Gustum | 6'8" | 285 | Offensive Line | Merrill, Wis. | Merrill High School
Taylor Hackbarth | 6'4" | 240 | DL | Norwood Young America, Minn. | Central HS
Gavin Hammrich | 6'3" | 215 | Linebacker | Sioux Falls, S.D. | O'Gorman HS
Carter Harmann | 6'4" | 225 | Long Snapper | Montgomery, Texas | Lake Creek HS
Antonio Harris | 6'2" | 285 | Offensive Lineman | Omaha, Neb. | Millard South HS
Brenner Konrad | 6'3" | 230 | Tight End | Tea, S.D. | Tea Area High School
Harrison Krueger | 6'1" | 200 | Linebacker | Wahoo, Neb. | Wahoo High School
Chase Leary | 6'1" | 200 | Defensive Back | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Brandon Valley HS
Devon Luckas | 6'2" | 200 | Defensive Back | Anoka, Minn. | Anoka High School
Blayne Marshall | 6'0" | 168 | DB | Lee's Summit, Mo. | Blue Springs South HS
Aidan Murphy | 6'4" | 300 | Offensive Line | Denton, Texas | Lewisville High School
Matthew Okunade | 6'3" | 177 | WR | Bournemouth, England | NFL Academy
Vaughn Overton | 6'3" | 180 | Defensive Back | Olathe, Kan. | Olathe West HS
Gabe Prucha | 5'10" | 215 | Running Back | Omaha, Neb. | Millard South HS
Hayden Redington | 6'6" | 235 | Tight End | Berlin, Wis. | Berlin High School
Tyler Richter | 6'3" | 215 | Linebacker | Franklin, Wis. | Franklin High School
Kamden Schimmel | 5'11" | 180 | Defensive Back | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Harrisburg
Ja'Marion Simms | 6'9" | 320 | Offensive Line | St. Joseph, Mo. | Lafayette HS
Latevien Tharpe | 6'1" | 181 | WR | Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Ft. Lauderdale High HS
Sam Uhing | 6'2" | 185 | Wide Receiver | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Washington HS
Quinton VeDepo | 5'9" | 165 | Defensive Back | Rosemount, Minn. | Rosemount HS
Now for the USF Cougars and Coach Jim Glogowski:
*(6 South Dakotans, listed in BOLD.)
Todd Benedict WR 6-3 200 Fr. River Falls, Wis. / River Falls HS
Brogan Benes RB/LB 6-1 185 Fr. Albion, Neb. / Boone Central HS
Sam Booh WR/CB 6-1 180 Fr. Plymouth, Minn. / Wayzata HS
MJ Burks CB 5-10 180 So. St. Louis, Mo. / Simpson College
Ryder Campbell TE/WR 6-3 210 Fr. Wichita, Kan. / Wichita Northwest HS
Jake Cassens OL 6-3 300 Fr. Freeborn, Minn. / United South Central HS
Cole Chalashtari OL 6-4 310 RS-Fr. Maize, Kan. / Garden City CC
Zach Drenth DL 6-3 245 Fr. Rock Rapids, Iowa / Central Lyon HS
Cam Enright SAF 6-2 205 Jr. Redwood Falls, Minn. / SMSU
Gabe Forest OL 6-6 300 Jr. Sparks, Nev. / Feather River JC
Samuel Hanke OL 6-5 310 Fr. Oregon, Wis. / Oregon HS
Connor Hensen TE/DE 6-4 225 Fr. Marshall, Wis. / Sun Prairie East
Lucas Honner TE 6-3 220 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Sioux Falls Lincoln HS
Deon Jones WR 5-7 150 RS-Fr. Fort Worth, Tex. / Dodge City CC
Bryce Kock DL 6-3 275 Fr. Inwood, Iowa / West Lyon HS
Brett Kopp OL 6-5 320 Fr. Maiden Rock, Wis. / Plum City HS
Brooks Lawson OL 6-4 285 Fr. Kansas City, Mo. / Liberty HS
Brayden Lewis SAF 5-10 180 Fr. Altoona, Iowa / Southeast Polk HS
Henry Malloy OL 6-4 270 Fr. Apple Valley, Minn. / Cretin-Derham Hall
Preston Marty SAF 6-0 185 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Sioux Falls Lincoln HS
Tate McEowen LB 6-0 205 Fr. Marion, Iowa / Linn-Mar HS
Jamin Metzger QB 6-4 210 Fr. Hills, Minn. / Hills-Beaver Creek HS
Ben Meyer DL 6-3 235 Fr. Larchood, Iowa / West Lyon HS
Ethan Nelson K/P 5-11 170 Fr. Springfield, Neb. / Platteview HS
Jensen Pixler LB 6-1 220 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Sioux Falls Christian HS
Regan Raabe DL 6-5 250 Fr. Wisner, Neb. / Wisner-Pilger HS
Tristen Seidl DL 6-3 275 Fr. Oconomowoc, Wis. / Arrowhead Union HS
Daevion Simonsen RB 5-8 190 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Sioux Falls Jefferson HS
Karsten Sissoko WR 6-1 190 Fr. Brandon, S.D. / Sioux Falls Jefferson HS
Seth Stai LB 5-10 210 Sr. Jackson, Minn. / Northwestern College
Marcus Stouffer OL 6-4 310 RS-Fr. Ruhsville, Neb. / Black Hills State
Luka Tess TE 6-4 235 Fr. Mukwonago, Wis. / Mukwonago HS
Jeremiah Valdez-Sholar CB 5-11 165 Fr. Milwaukee, Wis. / Martin Luther HS
Henry Vallee OL 6-3 280 Fr. Franklin, Wis. / Franklin HS
Levi Veskrna RB 5-11 200 Fr. Brandon, S.D. / Brandon Valley HS
Ashton Wakely DL 6-4 230 Fr. Hartington, Neb. / Hartington-Newcastle
Cordell Wilson CB 5-10 190 Jr. Minneapolis, Minn. / Western Illinois
Isaiah Wyatt CB 6-2 180 Fr. Grand Island, Neb. / Grand Island HS
For the latest on both programs, visit the official team links below.
Sources: GoAugie.com and USFCougars.com
