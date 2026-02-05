National Signing Day came and went on Wednesday, and our two immediate-area DII football programs loaded up on talent.

Both teams hit the metro hard, with several big-name playmakers landing close to home here in Sioux Falls.

This is your one-stop-shop for a list and breakdown of who and what both programs added this year.

Get our free mobile app

First, let's take a look at the incoming class for Augustana Vikings football under Coach Jerry Olszewski:

2026 Class By The Numbers

6 State Champions

12 All-State Honorees

9 States Represented (5 South Dakotans)

2 Countries Represented

7 Defensive Backs

5 Offensive Linemen

3 Defensive Linemen

3 Wide Receivers

3 Linebackers

2 Tight Ends

1 Running Back

1 Quarterback

1 Long Snapper

*South Dakotans listed in BOLD.

Kyson Arndt | 6'5" | 225 | Defensive Line | Canby, Minn. | Minneota High School

DJ Bronson | 6'0" | 160 | Defensive Back | Kansas City, Mo. | Park Hill High School

Mason Busse | 6'5" | 295 | Offensive Line | Chippewa Falls, Wis. |McDonell Ctrl HS

Dominic Carmigiano | 6'4" | 185 | Quarterback | Gilbert, Ariz. | Red Mountain HS

Micah Fenney | 6'5" | 230 | Defensive Line | Cologne, Minn. | Central High School

Josh Gustum | 6'8" | 285 | Offensive Line | Merrill, Wis. | Merrill High School

Taylor Hackbarth | 6'4" | 240 | DL | Norwood Young America, Minn. | Central HS

Gavin Hammrich | 6'3" | 215 | Linebacker | Sioux Falls, S.D. | O'Gorman HS

Carter Harmann | 6'4" | 225 | Long Snapper | Montgomery, Texas | Lake Creek HS

Antonio Harris | 6'2" | 285 | Offensive Lineman | Omaha, Neb. | Millard South HS

Brenner Konrad | 6'3" | 230 | Tight End | Tea, S.D. | Tea Area High School

Harrison Krueger | 6'1" | 200 | Linebacker | Wahoo, Neb. | Wahoo High School

Chase Leary | 6'1" | 200 | Defensive Back | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Brandon Valley HS

Devon Luckas | 6'2" | 200 | Defensive Back | Anoka, Minn. | Anoka High School

Blayne Marshall | 6'0" | 168 | DB | Lee's Summit, Mo. | Blue Springs South HS

Aidan Murphy | 6'4" | 300 | Offensive Line | Denton, Texas | Lewisville High School

Matthew Okunade | 6'3" | 177 | WR | Bournemouth, England | NFL Academy

Vaughn Overton | 6'3" | 180 | Defensive Back | Olathe, Kan. | Olathe West HS

Gabe Prucha | 5'10" | 215 | Running Back | Omaha, Neb. | Millard South HS

Hayden Redington | 6'6" | 235 | Tight End | Berlin, Wis. | Berlin High School

Tyler Richter | 6'3" | 215 | Linebacker | Franklin, Wis. | Franklin High School

Kamden Schimmel | 5'11" | 180 | Defensive Back | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Harrisburg

Ja'Marion Simms | 6'9" | 320 | Offensive Line | St. Joseph, Mo. | Lafayette HS

Latevien Tharpe | 6'1" | 181 | WR | Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Ft. Lauderdale High HS

Sam Uhing | 6'2" | 185 | Wide Receiver | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Washington HS

Quinton VeDepo | 5'9" | 165 | Defensive Back | Rosemount, Minn. | Rosemount HS

--

Now for the USF Cougars and Coach Jim Glogowski:

*(6 South Dakotans, listed in BOLD.)

Todd Benedict WR 6-3 200 Fr. River Falls, Wis. / River Falls HS

Brogan Benes RB/LB 6-1 185 Fr. Albion, Neb. / Boone Central HS

Sam Booh WR/CB 6-1 180 Fr. Plymouth, Minn. / Wayzata HS

MJ Burks CB 5-10 180 So. St. Louis, Mo. / Simpson College

Ryder Campbell TE/WR 6-3 210 Fr. Wichita, Kan. / Wichita Northwest HS

Jake Cassens OL 6-3 300 Fr. Freeborn, Minn. / United South Central HS

Cole Chalashtari OL 6-4 310 RS-Fr. Maize, Kan. / Garden City CC

Zach Drenth DL 6-3 245 Fr. Rock Rapids, Iowa / Central Lyon HS

Cam Enright SAF 6-2 205 Jr. Redwood Falls, Minn. / SMSU

Gabe Forest OL 6-6 300 Jr. Sparks, Nev. / Feather River JC

Samuel Hanke OL 6-5 310 Fr. Oregon, Wis. / Oregon HS

Connor Hensen TE/DE 6-4 225 Fr. Marshall, Wis. / Sun Prairie East

Lucas Honner TE 6-3 220 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Sioux Falls Lincoln HS

Deon Jones WR 5-7 150 RS-Fr. Fort Worth, Tex. / Dodge City CC

Bryce Kock DL 6-3 275 Fr. Inwood, Iowa / West Lyon HS

Brett Kopp OL 6-5 320 Fr. Maiden Rock, Wis. / Plum City HS

Brooks Lawson OL 6-4 285 Fr. Kansas City, Mo. / Liberty HS

Brayden Lewis SAF 5-10 180 Fr. Altoona, Iowa / Southeast Polk HS

Henry Malloy OL 6-4 270 Fr. Apple Valley, Minn. / Cretin-Derham Hall

Preston Marty SAF 6-0 185 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Sioux Falls Lincoln HS

Tate McEowen LB 6-0 205 Fr. Marion, Iowa / Linn-Mar HS

Jamin Metzger QB 6-4 210 Fr. Hills, Minn. / Hills-Beaver Creek HS

Ben Meyer DL 6-3 235 Fr. Larchood, Iowa / West Lyon HS

Ethan Nelson K/P 5-11 170 Fr. Springfield, Neb. / Platteview HS

Jensen Pixler LB 6-1 220 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Sioux Falls Christian HS

Regan Raabe DL 6-5 250 Fr. Wisner, Neb. / Wisner-Pilger HS

Tristen Seidl DL 6-3 275 Fr. Oconomowoc, Wis. / Arrowhead Union HS

Daevion Simonsen RB 5-8 190 Fr. Sioux Falls, S.D. / Sioux Falls Jefferson HS

Karsten Sissoko WR 6-1 190 Fr. Brandon, S.D. / Sioux Falls Jefferson HS

Seth Stai LB 5-10 210 Sr. Jackson, Minn. / Northwestern College

Marcus Stouffer OL 6-4 310 RS-Fr. Ruhsville, Neb. / Black Hills State

Luka Tess TE 6-4 235 Fr. Mukwonago, Wis. / Mukwonago HS

Jeremiah Valdez-Sholar CB 5-11 165 Fr. Milwaukee, Wis. / Martin Luther HS

Henry Vallee OL 6-3 280 Fr. Franklin, Wis. / Franklin HS

Levi Veskrna RB 5-11 200 Fr. Brandon, S.D. / Brandon Valley HS

Ashton Wakely DL 6-4 230 Fr. Hartington, Neb. / Hartington-Newcastle

Cordell Wilson CB 5-10 190 Jr. Minneapolis, Minn. / Western Illinois

Isaiah Wyatt CB 6-2 180 Fr. Grand Island, Neb. / Grand Island HS

--

For the latest on both programs, visit the official team links below.

Sources: GoAugie.com and USFCougars.com

7 Famous Athletes from South Dakota South Dakota may have a small population, but our state's contributions to sports have been pretty big.

People born in the 605 have gone on to be in the NFL, Major League Baseball, the NBA, WWE, WNBA, and in the Olympics.

Meet seven of the most famous:

The 16 South Dakota Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits in the NFL Gallery Credit: Bert Remien