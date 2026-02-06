Travis Johansen guided the USD Coyote football program to new heights last season and is reportedly moving on to join a notable Big Ten school.

According to various sources including On3's Pete Nakos on Friday, Johansen is finalizing a deal to become the new Defensive Coordinator at Rutgers.

Here's the official tweet confirming the news:

It's a stunner, as Johansen had just guided the Yotes to another deep playoff run. Per GoYotes.com:

In his first season as head coach, Johansen guided the Yotes to a 10-5 mark and sole possession of second-place in the MVFC with a 6-2 league record. He led South Dakota to their third-straight FCS Playoff, reaching the quarterfinals for the third consecutive season. Johansen coached First Team All-American running back L.J. Phillips Jr. who rushed for 1,921 yards in his first season as a starter, the second-most yards by a Coyote back in a single season. Defensively, Mikey Munn (DB) was named a Second Team All-American by FCS Football Central in his first season as a starter at corner. He led the MVFC with his five interceptions on the season, which also sat atop the FCS.

Johansen was with the Yotes for a total of seven seasons and will join Greg Schiano's staff at Rutgers as the team's defensive coordinator.

The program didn't waste much time in naming a successor on Friday, as they have tabbed Matt Vitzthum as the team's new Head Coach:

Matt Vitzthum has been named the 32nd head coach of Coyote football.



In his two seasons at South Dakota, Vitzthum has reached at least the quarterfinals with the program. His first season on staff with Nielson, the Coyotes reached the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history. His second season, in 2025, saw the Yotes make it back to the quarterfinals with him on staff.



"I am thrilled to have Matt be the next leader of our Coyote football program," said Schemmel. "He is a proven leader, a player's coach, and has been a critical part of our growth and success the last couple of years!"

Vitzthum completed his second season on staff in 2025, serving as the Co-Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks coach. As the quarterbacks coach, he worked directly with one of the best Coyote quarterbacks in program history in Aidan Bouman in 2025. For the third-straight season, Bouman threw for 2,000+ yards with a brand-new receiving core, plus throwing for a career-best 26 touchdown passes.



Also, this past season, he helped lead the Coyote offense on the playcalling front, helping to spearhead the potent attack of First Team All-American running back L.J. Phillips Jr. and the best year a Coyote back has had in the Division I FCS era, while also working with Second Team All-American wide out Larenzo Fenner .



He joined the South Dakota staff under former head coach Bob Nielson ahead of the 2024 season as the wide receivers coach. His first season at South Dakota saw him coach MVFC All-Newcomer team member in Quaron Adams who led the Valley with his 30.2 yards per catch this season. Vitzthum also worked day-to-day with the program's now all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards, Carter Bell to finish out his collegiate career.



Vitzthum has been on the staff of three different programs that have won a conference title and/or earned NCAA Playoff berths, both at the Division II and Division III levels, prior to him joining Nielson's staff at USD.



Vitzthum also spent time at Grand Valley State (Mich.), the last 11 seasons, from 2013-23. He joined the Lakers staff as the quarterbacks coach in 2013 and took over the Offensive Coordinator duties for his final four seasons in Allendale.



GVSU is one of the most decorated programs at the Division II level, and their time under Vitzthum was no exception. His offenses regular ranked top-10 in the national in multiple categories, while the Lakers would win five Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) titles and seven trips to the Division II Playoffs with Vitzthum on staff.



Prior to his time at Grand Valley State, Coach Vitzthum served as the quarterbacks coach at Wittenberg University (Ohio) for the 2012 season where his team won a league title and made a playoffs appearance at the NCAA Division III level.



Before Wittenberg, he was a GA/running backs and tight ends coach at St. Cloud State (Minn.) for three seasons from 2009-2011 where he also won a league title and made a playoffs appearance.



As an undergraduate at Wartburg College, Vitzthum was a student assistant for the football team. He graduated from Wartburg in 2009.

Source: Pete Nakos On3 Twitter, GoYotes.com

