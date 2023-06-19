USF Athletics Opens 2023 Season Tickets Sales
The end of August will be here soon and college football fans will have their vibe back. If season tickets missed Dad's Father's Day list, here is your opportunity to give him a surprise.
Season tickets for the University of Sioux Falls 2023 Football season are now open for purchase. Cougar Football opens their season on August 31 when they take on Minnesota State Mankato at Bob Young Field. Kick-off is slated for 6:00 PM.
Jim Glogowski will be leading the Cougar football team for the first time this season. Coach Glo comes to USF from Minnesota State Mankato and looks to lead Cougar Football to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Below is the football schedule for the Coo.
Aug 31, 6:00 PM Home Minnesota State University - Mankato
September 9, 2:00 PM Away University of Mary
September 16, 2:00 PM Away University of Minnesota Duluth
September 23, 1:00 PM Home Minot State University
September 30, 1:00 PM Home Augustana University
October 7, 12:00 PM Away Concordia University-St. Paul
October 14, 12:00 PM Away Minnesota State University Moorhead
October 21, 1:00 PM Home Winona State University
October 28, 2:00 P.M. Away Pittsburg State University
November 4, 1:00 PM Home Wayne State College
Nov 11, 12:00 PM Away Southwest Minnesota State University