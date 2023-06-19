USF Athletics Opens 2023 Season Tickets Sales

The end of August will be here soon and college football fans will have their vibe back. If season tickets missed Dad's Father's Day list, here is your opportunity to give him a surprise.

Season tickets for the University of Sioux Falls 2023 Football season are now open for purchase. Cougar Football opens their season on August 31 when they take on Minnesota State Mankato at Bob Young Field. Kick-off is slated for 6:00 PM.

Jim Glogowski will be leading the Cougar football team for the first time this season. Coach Glo comes to USF from Minnesota State Mankato and looks to lead Cougar Football to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Below is the football schedule for the Coo.

Aug 31, 6:00 PM Home Minnesota State University - Mankato

September 9, 2:00 PM Away University of Mary

September 16, 2:00 PM Away University of Minnesota Duluth

September 23, 1:00 PM Home Minot State University

September 30, 1:00 PM Home Augustana University

October 7, 12:00 PM Away Concordia University-St. Paul

October 14, 12:00 PM Away Minnesota State University Moorhead

October 21, 1:00 PM Home Winona State University

October 28, 2:00 P.M. Away Pittsburg State University

November 4, 1:00 PM Home Wayne State College

Nov 11, 12:00 PM Away Southwest Minnesota State University