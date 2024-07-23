Yes, it's been that long. One of Sioux Falls most viewed outdoor architectural wonders is marking its fifth anniversary this week, SculptureWalk’s Arc of Dreams.

Unveiled in downtown Sioux Falls on July 24. 2019, Arc of Dreams is the work of South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Claude Lamphere, and spans the Big Sioux River between 6th and 8th streets.

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls SculptureWalk Sioux Falls loading...

In a release by SculptureWalk Sioux Falls, Lamphere envisioned a structure that would honor those who have come to Sioux Falls to make their dreams a reality.

Get our free mobile app

Those who work in Cherapa Place, dine at Ode To Food, or stay at Country Inn & Suites have a front row view of this selfie-magnet.

"The Arc of Dreams stands as a tribute to dreamers of the past and present and serves as an inspiration for future dreamers. This iconic sculpture has become a signature piece of art for Sioux Falls, illustrating the spirit of this unique and thriving modern city on the prairie."

Surrounding this week's milestone at the Washington Pavilion has created a special ice cream flavor named “Arc of Creams”.

Plus, on Thursday, September 26 the Icon Lounge will host the 10th annual Taste of Sioux Falls tasting event and an exclusive fundraiser for SculptureWalk. This scrumptious night will show the talents of over 250 local food enthusiasts.